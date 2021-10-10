Partly Cloudy icon
Flashpoint 10/10/21: Major health system loses hundreds of employees in wake of COVID vaccine mandate

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 episode of Flashpoint

DETROIT – A major health system loses hundreds of employees in the wake of a vaccine mandate.

What is ahead for healthcare in America as we move into the COVID and flu combo?

We’re starting to see redistricting maps. If you wanted a grid it’s not quite what you would have hoped.

And we met the challenger for Detroit City Clerk, Denzel McCampbell.

Segment One

Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and COO of Henry Ford Health System

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 episode of Flashpoint

Segment Two

Staff writer for Gongwer, Ben Solis, and Capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan, Sergio Martinez-Beltran

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 episode of Flashpoint

Segment Three

Challenger for Detroit City Clerk, Denzel McCampbell

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 episode of Flashpoint

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

