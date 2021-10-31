Partly Cloudy icon
News

Flashpoint 10/31/21: FDA panel head talks COVID vaccines for kids; virus mandates still widely debated

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

DETROIT – A panel with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. We’re going to talk with the man who heads up that vaccine committee.

But from vaccines, to booster shots, to just wearing masks, we as a society continue to debate the idea of mandates -- the very thick line between recommending something and demanding it. And what about mandates against mandates? This issue is making its way through the Michigan Legislature.

We’re tackling all of this Sunday.

Watch Flashpoint live at 10 a.m. using the video player below.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

