This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

What we’ve learned about a deadly crowd surge at Astroworld music festival in Houston

At least eight people died and many others were injured at the Astroworld music festival in Houston over the weekend. The festival was founded by rapper Travis Scott and the deaths occurred during his headlining set Friday night.