14 adults taken to hospital after passenger van T-boned in Clinton Township, police say

Police say 14 adults were taken to the hospital after a passenger van was T-boned by another vehicle in Clinton Township. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday (Nov. 12) on eastbound Hall Road near Partridge Creek.

Clinton Township officials said a passenger van with 14 adults inside was on Hall Road when the other vehicle struck it from the side.