14 adults taken to hospital after passenger van T-boned in Clinton Township, police say

Crash reported on Hall Road

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a Nov. 12, 2021, crash on Hall Road in Clinton Township that sent more than a dozen people to the hospital. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say 14 adults were taken to the hospital after a passenger van was T-boned by another vehicle in Clinton Township.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday (Nov. 12) on eastbound Hall Road near Partridge Creek.

Clinton Township officials said a passenger van with 14 adults inside was on Hall Road when the other vehicle struck it from the side.

All 14 adults were taken to a nearby hospital, some as a precaution and some with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the van has minor injuries, according to officials.

Police continue to investigate.

A van that was struck Nov. 12, 2021, on Hall Road in Clinton Township, sending more than a dozen people to the hospital. (WDIV)

