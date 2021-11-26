29º

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 26, 2021

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Police: Son fatally shoots mother in head while driving near Royal Oak

A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his mother while riding in the car with her Thursday night near Royal Oak.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

