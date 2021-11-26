Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 26, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Police: Son fatally shoots mother in head while driving near Royal Oak
A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his mother while riding in the car with her Thursday night near Royal Oak.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Police: Son fatally shoots mother in head while driving near Royal Oak
A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his mother while riding in the car with her Thursday night near Royal Oak.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.