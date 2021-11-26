Police: Son fatally shoots mother in head while driving on Woodward Avenue near Royal Oak

PLEASANT RIDGE, Mich. – A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his mother while riding in the car with her Thursday night near Royal Oak.

According to police, the man, a resident of Troy, and his 52-year-old mother were driving northbound on Woodward Avenue under the I-696 overpass at around 11 p.m. when the man fired at least one shot inside the vehicle at his mother. Police say they found the woman dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. She was struck in the head.

The man then reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Authorities say he fired shots at three other cars driving through the area at that time. A 43-year-old Ferndale woman driving through was struck in the thigh by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition, officials said.

Ad

The shooter was “quickly located” in the area and taken into police custody, according to authorities. He is being lodged at the Oakland County Jail awaiting charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say they found a 9 mm handgun at the scene of the shooting.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating further. No other details have been released at this time.

Related news: Son of person of interest charged with murder in shooting of Detroit mother