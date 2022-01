Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

What to know as Michigan reports highest daily COVID case total since start of pandemic

Michigan reported 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- a record average of 13,673 cases over the past two days.

This is the highest daily case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 12,929, which was the average for Dec. 28-29.