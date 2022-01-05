Michigan reports 27,346 new COVID cases, 277 deaths -- record average of 13,673 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- a record average of 13,673 cases over the past two days.

This is the highest daily case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 12,929, which was the average for Dec. 28-29.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,595,919, including 27,563 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,568,573 cases and 27,286 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 165 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate jumping up to 29.93% as of Jan. 3. Hospitalizations are on the rise again after slightly decreasing for the past few weeks.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 12,654 on Wednesday, a new record-high. The 7-day death average was 93 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.7%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 287,600 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Jan. 3, with 68.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 63.5% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 54 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 824,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 505 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 286 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.4 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Dec. 13:

Dec. 13 -- 16,143 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 15 -- 11,722 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 17 -- 12,649 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 20 -- 13,999 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 22 -- 13,686 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 27 -- 32,957 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 29 -- 25,858 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 3 -- 61,235 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 5 -- 27,346 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.