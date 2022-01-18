Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 17. 2022

This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

A 79-year-old Ann Arbor mas was brutally attacked and robbed by four teens early Monday morning. The teens knocked on the elderly man’s door around 2:30 a.m. and said their car broke down and that they needed to use a phone. After first telling the teens no, the elderly man had a change of heart as the group started going back to the car. The 79-year-old dials a number in the front door, the teens all started coming back, only this time with a rifle and a pistol demanding to get into the home.