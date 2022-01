This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Constant snowfall is making road conditions slick, slushy -- full forecast next

“Snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, but it will be tapering down later in the afternoon and evening. Anything left out there in the evening won’t be widespread and will be lighter, but it could still add up in a few spotty locations.” -- Brett Collar