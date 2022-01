Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

General Motors announced it will spend more than $7B on manufacturing sites around Michigan

A new electric vehicle plant will be built in Delta Township and the Orion Assembly Plant will be retooled to build electric pickup trucks, according to General Motors. With those billions of investments come hundreds of millions of dollars in tax incentives for General Motors. The company got breaks from the state of Michigan and the municipalities.