Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 27, 2022

Attorneys for Oxford school shooting suspect plan to pursue insanity defense

Ethan Crumbley is planning an insanity defense, a court filing revealed Thursday. Crumbley, 15, is accused of opening fire with a handgun Nov. 30 inside Oxford High School where he was a sophomore student. Eleven people were struck by the gunfire, of which four were killed: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.