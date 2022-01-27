28º

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 27, 2022

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Attorneys for Oxford school shooting suspect plan to pursue insanity defense

Ethan Crumbley is planning an insanity defense, a court filing revealed Thursday. Crumbley, 15, is accused of opening fire with a handgun Nov. 30 inside Oxford High School where he was a sophomore student. Eleven people were struck by the gunfire, of which four were killed: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

