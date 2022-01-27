Court filing: Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley plans insanity defense

Ethan Crumbley appears via video for a probable cause conference court hearing on Jan. 7, 2022.

Ethan Crumbley is planning an insanity defense, a court filing revealed Thursday.

Crumbley, 15, is accused of opening fire with a handgun Nov. 30 inside Oxford High School where he was a sophomore student. Eleven people were struck by the gunfire, of which four were killed: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Ad

A one-sentence court filing from his attorneys Thursday indicates the teen “intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense.” The filing is from defense attorneys Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp.

This filing now opens the door for Crumbley to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before any trial.

Crumbley is facing 24 charges as an adult in connection with the mass shooting including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Crumbley was denied bond during his district court arraignment when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was bound over to trial during a court hearing Jan. 7. Crumbley’s felony case now goes to Oakland County Circuit Court where was arraigned on the felony charges again. He had the option to enter a different plea, but a not guilty plea was again entered on his behalf by his attorney. He was then bound over for trial.

Ad

Read back: Police detail disturbing note, drawing teacher found on desk of suspected Oxford High School shooter

Meanwhile, Ethan Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their request for a bond reduction was denied last week. Their bonds remain set at $500,000. A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8. A preliminary examination hearing is where attorneys discuss the case, a potential plea to all charges, some of the charges, or reduced charges, depending on the case.

Ad

All three of the Crumbleys have been held at the Oakland County Jail in separate locations.

Read: Poll: Michigan voters support charging parents in Oxford High School shooting

Full coverage: Oxford High School shooting