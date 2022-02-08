26º

LIVE

News

Watch Local 4 News at 12:30 -- Feb. 8. 2022

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

St. Clair Shores police release new video of wild chase that ended with gunshots

The incident took place on Jan. 28 when police in Grosse Pointe Shores tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. There were two chases: The first one ended in Grosse Pointe Shores and a second that finished off on Jefferson Avenue and Revere Street. It’s a narrow street that dead-ends at Lake St. Clair, and once the driver tried to get back out, things became dangerous.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter