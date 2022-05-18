56º

News

U.S. Treasury tackles food insecurity with new action plan: Here are the highlights

With the food crisis heading to a critical point the U.S. Treasury and global banks announced how they plan on working towards a solution

Morgan Russ, Digital News Intern

Tags: Food Crisis, Food Shortage, Solutions Announced, Politics, Government, World Banks, U.S. Department of Treasury
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced their plan for the food crisis. More than 193 million people have experienced acute food insecurity.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced its plan for the food crisis. More than 193 million people have experienced acute food insecurity.

The IFI Action Plan to Address Food Insecurity was developed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the African Development Bank (AfDB)the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The U.S. Treasury says in their announcement:

Their plan will focus on addressing the fertilizer crisis by delivering fertilizer and extension services to more than 20 million farmers and providing financial support to for large-scale procurement of fertilizer to African countries through wholesalers and credit guarantees to aggregators, local input suppliers, and other players along the fertilizer value chain.

According to their announcement, in addition to the fertilizer crisis, they plan to develop land for food production, financing $200 million for sustaining essential food and livelihood-related services to the vulnerable communities, finance investment projects and technical cooperation for over $400 million in 2022 to increase food systems’ resilience, inclusiveness, and productivity, and ensure next season’s production by removing input trade barriers, focusing on more efficient use of fertilizers, repurposing public policies and expenditures to better support farmers

Read more: US, banks unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia’s war

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a student at Wayne State University studying political science and communications.

email