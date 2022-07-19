Mega Millions jackpot up to $530M for Tuesday night’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday night’s big drawing is up to $530 million, the largest of the year.

The Mega Millions numbers will be drawn on Tuesday, July 19, at 11 p.m. -- you can watch the drawing live on Local 4, if you’re in Detroit.

If a lucky player wins the jackpot, it will be the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. In January, one ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $421 million jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April when a Tennessee player won a $20 million jackpot.

In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at any of the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.