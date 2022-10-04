🔒 Insider Debates results: What age is ‘too old’ to trick or treat?

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: The Abrahms family of Fort Greene, Brooklyn "trick or treat" as Brooklyn residents participate in Halloween activities on October 31, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

If the candy flooding the aisles at your local stores weren’t any indication -- Halloween is right around the corner, and so are the children ready to snag some treats at your doorstep.

Trick-or-treaters will soon be going door-to-door in your neighborhood in their best costumes, continuing an age-old tradition.

There must be a certain age when it’s no longer “acceptable” to request free candy from your neighbors ... but what age is that? How old is “too old” to go trick-or-treating?

We asked our WDIV Insiders in an exclusive poll, and your responses were fairly split. Here are those poll results.

Drum roll please ...

Most Insiders said that children aged 14 or 15 years old have reached the threshold of “too old” to go trick-or-treating. Out of more than 1,650 responses, 26% agreed on this age group as the end-of-the-road for candy handouts on Halloween night.

But despite being the majority, that percentage is somewhat low, as some of the other choices weren’t too far off.

The second-most popular opinion, with 23% of the vote, was that the trick or treat cutoff is reached at 16 or 17 years old. The third most popular choice, with 19% of the vote, was that “all ages are welcome” to trick or treat.

13% of voters said that the cutoff should be at 18 or 19 years old, while 11% said the cutoff should be 12 or 13 years old.

Only 8% chose the option “anything over 20 and you’re pushing it.”

It’s worth noting that many commenters on the article and on social media agreed that the age does not matter to them, so long as the trick-or-treater is dressed up in a costume and has good intentions.

Thanks for voting! We’ll be back with another one soon.

Photo by Mel Poole on Unsplash (Unsplash)

Introducing Insider Debates!

There are a lot of us here in the Local 4 newsroom, and you can bet we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything. Whether it’s about food, pop culture or destinations, our newsroom debates can get pretty heated (usually just in jest ... usually).

So, we’ve decided to launch a new series that allows our most loyal viewers to offer their input and help us settle these debates once and for all.

We can’t promise that everyone in the newsroom will accept the majority opinion, but here’s hoping this series can bring us all some peace and closure.

Last time around: 🔒 Insider Debates results: Do Michigan residents prefer ‘Michiganders’ or ‘Michiganians?’