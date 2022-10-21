Orionids meteor shower peaks tonight, thanks to debris from Halley’s Comet: How to see them

One of the best meteor showers of the year is ready for its peak night on Friday, and you should be able to spot them here in Michigan.

The Orionids meteor shower, which peaks during mid-October each year, are known for their brightness and for their speed. They travel at about 148,000 mph, according to NASA, and can leave glowing “trains” (incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor) which can last for several seconds to minutes.

The Orionids are also framed by some of the brightest stars in the night sky, which helps give these bad boys a boost. This year’s peak night is Friday, Oct. 21, just after midnight.

Orionid meteors appear every year when Earth travels through an area of space littered with debris from Halley’s Comet. Thanks, Halley.

Here are some Orionids viewing tips from NASA:

The Orionids are viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres during the hours after midnight. Find an area well away from the city or street lights. Come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair.

Lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast if you are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if you are in the Southern Hemisphere, and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.

Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. When comets come around the sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail around their orbits. Every year the Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky.