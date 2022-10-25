Live at 7 on Local 4+: Kimberly Gill hosts Detroit townhall on school attendance crisis

For the past month I’ve been doing stories highlighting the issue of chronic absenteeism in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing at least 10 percent of days in a school year for any reason whether excused or unexcused. It has a huge effect on student achievement and DPSCD is taking some aggressive steps to reverse it.

Tonight at 7 p.m., streaming on Local 4+, I’ll be hosting a town hall to discuss this issue. It’s something I’m very passionate about as it effects our entire community.

For the discussion, I’ll be joined by DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti and other school leaders working to tackle the problem.

The town hall is open to the public and will be held at Mumford High School tonight from 7pm-8pm. If you can’t join in person, I invite you to live stream on Local 4+ right here, or download it for free on your smart TV device.