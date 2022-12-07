These are the top 20 cars with the longest potential lifespan

FILE - GMC pick-up trucks are lined up on the sales lot at the Albrecht Auto Group dealership, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Wakefield, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

For Metro Detroiters, driving is just a regular part of everyday life.

And, unfortunately, that means so is replacing a vehicle when it’s reached the end of its lifespan -- which, for some, might be every few years.

Vehicles are often retired once they’ve reached 200,000 miles. However, a new study has identified several vehicles that can actually travel much further.

Research from iSeeCars has identified the top 20 vehicles with the longest lifespans, with Toyota vehicles dominating the chart. The car search engine and research firm says it analyzed more than two million vehicles produced and sold for “at least 10 of the past 20 model years, ranking each model by its highest mileage-achieving cars.”

Here are the vehicles with the longest lifespans, according to iSeeCars:

“What we see is a list of highly-durable vehicles, capable of more than a quarter-million miles of use if properly maintained,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars. “And to be clear, this study isn’t reporting the maximum lifespan of these vehicles. This is simply a measure of current odometer readings. Most of these cars are still in use and going strong.”

Click here to see the complete findings from the study.