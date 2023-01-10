Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023: How to find winning number results

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing stands at $1.1 billion, and is the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in U.S. Lottery history!

If a player wins the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, it would be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot won ever. The cash option for the jackpot is $568.7 million.

Here’s what to know about playing the Mega Millions:

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 10:00 p.m. Central Time, 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time, 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Drawings are held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia. Check with your state lottery for the cut-off time to purchase tickets.

How can you find Mega Millions results?

Right here on the official Mega Millions website. Winning numbers are posted shortly after each drawing. Information on the number of winners is posted on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after Mega Millions lottery security has verified winning ticket sales.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Members of the Mega Millions group meet every Tuesday and Friday morning to determine the game’s estimated jackpots for the next two drawings. Lottery Directors and finance representatives share their state’s individual sales forecasts during that meeting to estimate the total sales that are projected for those drawings. Those sales estimates are then used to determine the estimated cash value of the jackpots and the advertised annuity values, with the annuity value based on that day’s 30-year U.S. Treasuries rate, which can change day to day. The rate on any drawing day is often different from the rate on the previous drawing day, when the jackpot is first estimated.

Learn more on how to play the Mega Millions here.