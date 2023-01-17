Chevrolet debuts first-ever all electric Corvette to mark 70th birthday

Rear 3/4 view of 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ coupe in Riptide Blue, driving over a bridge into a city. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Model year 2024 Corvette E-Ray available 2023.

The iconic Corvette is going all electric for the first time ever.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the debut of the Corvette, Chevrolet has debuted the first-ever fully electric model, dubbed the 2024 E-Ray.

“In 1953, the enthusiastic reaction to the Chevrolet Corvette concept kicked off seven decades of passion, performance and American ingenuity,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors president. “E-Ray, as the first electrified, all-wheel-drive Corvette, takes it a step further and expands the promise of what Corvette can deliver.”

The E-Ray will be available in removeable roof coupe and hardtop convertible models with a 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8, an is equipped as an electric all wheel drive.

“Corvette has been a halo for Chevrolet since 1953,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “E-Ray’s unprecedented blend of confidence, luxury performance, sophistication and style provides a new reason for more people to experience Corvette.”

The E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette in history, clocking a 2.5-second 0-60 mph time before breezing through the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. (Read more about the specs here)

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray goes on sale in 2023, with an MSRP of $104,295 for the 1LZ coupe and $111,295 for the 1LZ convertible model, with production to take place at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky, from U.S. and globally sourced parts.