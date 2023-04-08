Family hopes lost $1,800 in Girl Scout money is returned in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – If you were driving down 5 Mile Road in Livonia Thursday, you might have seen cash blowing in the wind.

The $1,800 belonged to a Livonia Girl Scout who left her cookie sales money on top of her mom’s car.

Drivers stopped on a dime, jumping out of the car to scoop up the cash.

It wasn’t until later when 9-year-old Lily De La Fuente and her mom realized what had happened.

“When I went to go find the container, it was missing, and I heard Lily kind of gasp and say, ‘Mom, it was on the roof,’” said Lily’s mom Wendi Zukowski.

Zukowski posted what happened on Facebook, hoping those who picked up the cash would give it back.

“One man messaged me and said he was able to pick up 79 dollars,” Zukowski said.

He happily handed over the money.

Word spread about what happened, and community members stepped up with donations.

Selling more than 4,500 boxes of cookies this season alone, De La Fuente is on track to be one of the top sellers in the region.

The mother-daughter duo hopes to make back all the money lost while keeping Lily in the lead for most boxes sold.

If you’d like to help, contact Wendi Zukowski at wendiz23@yahoo.com.