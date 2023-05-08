🔒 Insider Debates: How long should you keep a greeting card before tossing it?

Whether it’s for a birthday, to encourage someone to “get well,” or to boost spirits during a difficult time, greeting cards are a kind way to let someone know you’re thinking of them.

But, through no fault of the sender, the novelty of a greeting card tends to wear off at some point. Maybe the special day has come and gone, or the card isn’t really personalized, or you’ve already extracted the gift from inside and the card no longer serves a purpose.

Whatever the situation is, chances are you’ll eventually throw that card away. The question is: How long do you hold on to it first?

We want your opinion: How long is it appropriate to hang onto a greeting card before getting rid of it?

About Insider Debates

There are a lot of us here in the Local 4 newsroom, and you can bet we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything. Whether it’s about food, pop culture or destinations, our newsroom debates can get pretty heated (usually just in jest ... usually).

So, we’ve decided to launch a new series that allows our most loyal viewers to offer their input and help us settle these debates once and for all.

We can’t promise that everyone in the newsroom will accept the majority opinion, but here’s hoping this series can bring us all some peace and closure.