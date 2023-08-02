Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for Aug. 1, 2023 with jackpot over $1B

Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night’s drawing, with a grand prize of over $1 billion.

The jackpot has surged to $1.25 billion as of Wednesday morning. There have been 31 drawings since the last jackpot was won in New York in April.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday, Aug. 1 -- but here are the winning numbers anyway:

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Aug. 1, 2023 : 08-24-30-45-61

Mega Ball : 12

Megaplier: 4x

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

With a jackpot at an estimated $1.25 billion, it’s one of the largest prizes in U.S. history. The one-time lump sum cash option for the jackpot prize winner would be $625.3 million.

In Michigan, the largest jackpot ever won was in 2021, when an Oakland County lottery club won $1.05 billion.

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, 10 p.m. Central Time, 9 p.m. Mountain Time, and 8 p.m. Pacific Time. Drawings are held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia.

How do you play Mega Millions?

Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70 and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.

You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot.

If nobody wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or one of 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Mega Millions prizes. (Mega Millions)

Do the numbers on the ticket have to be in the same order as the numbers drawn?

Nope! The order in which the numbers are drawn does not matter. The numbers on your ticket are always shown in numerical order.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states use a Megaplier® feature in which players can increase non-jackpot prize winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. In a participating state, you can play the Megaplier for an extra $1. Any non-jackpot prize won on a Mega Millions® play will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn if you have purchased the Megaplier feature.

How can you find Mega Millions results?

The results of the Mega Millions drawing will be posted in this article. Winning numbers will also be posted on the official Mega Millions website shortly after each drawing. Information on the number of winners is posted the morning after the drawings after Mega Millions lottery security has verified winning ticket sales.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Members of the Mega Millions group meet every Tuesday and Friday morning to determine the game’s estimated jackpots for the next two drawings.

Lottery Directors and finance representatives share their state’s individual sales forecasts during that meeting to estimate the total sales that are projected for those drawings. Those sales estimates are then used to determine the estimated cash value of the jackpots and the advertised annuity values, with the annuity value based on that day’s 30-year U.S.

Treasuries rate, which can change day to day. The rate on any drawing day is often different from the rate on the previous drawing day, when the jackpot is first estimated.

Can a Mega Millions jackpot winner remain anonymous?

It varies from state to state. In Michigan, personal information like the winner’s name, city they live in, and the amount they won is considered public record. But there are ways you can protect your identity.

---> Can you stay anonymous if you win a Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan?