Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023: How to find winning numbers

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing stands at $1.55 billion!

The cash option for the jackpot is about $757 million. In Michigan, players have already purchased more than 2.2 million tickets at retail for tonight’s drawing.

If a player wins tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year, topping a $1.348 billion jackpot won in January by a player in Maine. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April, when one ticket purchased in New York matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $20 million jackpot.

Here’s what to know about playing the Mega Millions:

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 10:00 p.m. Central Time, 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time, 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Drawings are held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia. Check with your state lottery for the cut-off time to purchase tickets.

How can you find Mega Millions results?

Right here on the official Mega Millions website. Winning numbers are posted shortly after each drawing. Information on the number of winners is posted on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after Mega Millions lottery security has verified winning ticket sales.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Members of the Mega Millions group meet every Tuesday and Friday morning to determine the game’s estimated jackpots for the next two drawings. Lottery Directors and finance representatives share their state’s individual sales forecasts during that meeting to estimate the total sales that are projected for those drawings. Those sales estimates are then used to determine the estimated cash value of the jackpots and the advertised annuity values, with the annuity value based on that day’s 30-year U.S. Treasuries rate, which can change day to day. The rate on any drawing day is often different from the rate on the previous drawing day, when the jackpot is first estimated.

If a player wins tonight's Mega Millions jackpot, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club. The club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.