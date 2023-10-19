How would you describe drones to someone from the Middle Ages?

How would you describe modern drones to someone from the medieval period?
Drone technology has been around for quite some time, though it has evolved tremendously -- enough so that essentially anyone can buy one from the store today. How would you describe that technology to someone who lived long before the existence of any aircraft?
Take a stab at it below and submit your best description!
We started this series by describing Pac-Man, then describing catfishing -- click those links to see those submissions.