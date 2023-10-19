How would you describe drones to someone from the Middle Ages?

Graphics of flying drones placed atop a photo of a man dressed as a medieval knight. Underlying photo courtesy of AP. That caption: A man dressed as a medieval knight during a joust in Lithgow, 156km from Sydney, Australia, Sunday, April 26, 2009, during the Ironfest tournament. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

How would you describe modern drones to someone from the medieval period?

Drone technology has been around for quite some time, though it has evolved tremendously -- enough so that essentially anyone can buy one from the store today. How would you describe that technology to someone who lived long before the existence of any aircraft?

Take a stab at it below and submit your best description!

We started this series by describing Pac-Man, then describing catfishing -- click those links to see those submissions.