Your responses: How would you describe catfishing to someone from the ‘60s?

If you traveled back in time to the 1960s, how would you describe “catfishing” to someone who’s unfamiliar with the internet, online dating, social media, etc.?

As someone who is so intrigued by how nuanced our everyday lives are, and how advanced our technology is, I’ve been considering what someone from the past might think about all of this -- the globalization, devices, transportation, memes, everything. Even more, how would I even go about explaining all of these advancements to people from the past?

Last week, I proposed yet another prompt to you: How would you describe catfishing to someone living in the ‘60s? Below are some of your submissions!

Check out the responses from our last prompt here ---> How would you describe Pac-Man to someone from 1900?

Your responses

“Someone pretending to be Paul Newman will want to be your boyfriend and ask for money though messages.” - Jessie

“A pen pal who claims to be someone else; creating a fake romantic connection to take advantage of the person they are communicating with.” - Liv

“Never mind UNIVAC. In the future, every hip chick and dude will have their own mini computer where they can look up information and people on an electronic super highway, with video and sound! Whether you want tickets to the Doors concert, parts for your VW Beetle, or to meet up for a jam session, it’s a gas. If you want to meet a new beau to hang loose, be careful. Some folks can use someone else’s mug, take fake photos, even have a fake phone number to get more than a date from you. It’s called catfishing, and it’s a drag. So use your noodle, man. If a dude or chick seems like they’re not keepin’ it real, if the vibe seems wicked, or especially if they want your hard-earned bread, don’t fall for their rap. Dig?” - Michelle

“Simple, pretending to be someone that you’re not!” - Hakalich

“Catfishing is when folks pretend to be someone they ain’t on this thing called the internet. They use fake names and pictures to fool others into thinking they’re someone they’re not. It’s like a digital game of pretend, but sometimes, it can cause real problems and hurt people’s feelings.” - Anon

“Lying.” - Ken

“Someone who pretends to be someone they are not, with the hopes of you not finding out their true identity.” - Chatty Cathy

“If a stranger keeps asking you for money, and you do not know this person, and he/she keeps asking, tell them you are wanted by the police.” - Lester Bestertester