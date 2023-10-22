Michigan State apologizes after pregame trivia shows photo of Hitler at Spartan Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of a Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 26, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Michigan State has issued an apology after a photo of Hitler was shown on the Spartan Stadium big screen during a pregame trivia segment.

Photos from the pregame on Saturday night, before the Michigan-Michigan State game, show a photo of Hitler featured on the screen.

MSU Athletics issued the following statement on the photo:

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game. We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.” -MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson