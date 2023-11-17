Leonids meteor shower peaks Friday night: How to catch a glimpse

The annual Leonids meteor shower is expected to peak Friday night as one of the biggest meteor showers of the year.

The Leonids peak during mid-November every year, with meteor rates are often as low as about 15 meteors per hour. The meteors are typically bright and sometimes colorful.

Leonids travel at speeds of 44 miles per second, and are considered to be some of the fastest meteors, according to NASA.

Here’s more from NASA:

Leonids are also known for their fireballs and Earth-grazer meteors. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material. Fireballs are also brighter, with magnitudes brighter than -3. Earth-grazers are meteors that streak close to the horizon and are known for their long and colorful tails.

Viewing tips

The Leonids are best viewed starting at about midnight local time. Find an area well away from the city or street lights. Come prepared for winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Orient yourself with your feet toward the east, lie flat on your back, and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.

You should not look only to the constellation of Leo to view the Leonids – they are visible across the night sky. It is actually better to view the Leonids away from the radiant: They will appear longer and more spectacular from this perspective. If you do look directly at the radiant, you will find that the meteors will be short – this is an effect of perspective called foreshortening.

