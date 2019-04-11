21-year-old driver killed in crash after losing control of pickup truck in Monroe County

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 21-year-old man was ejected from his pickup truck and killed after losing control of the vehicle in Monroe County, officials said.

Adam W. Mollette, of Milan, was driving a 2006 GMC pickup truck east on Ostrander Road at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the truck and went off the roadway, police said.

The truck went into a ditch along the south edge of Ostrander Road east of Ann Arbor Road in Milan Township, police said.

The truck overturned in the ditch, partially ejecting Mollette, police said. Part of the truck came to rest on top of Mollette, according to officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Mollette was not wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.

It's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Monroe County deputies are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 734-240-7557.

