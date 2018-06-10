21-year-old Troy man killed, 2 critically injured in single car crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A 21-year-old man from Troy was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Rochester Hills.

Here's the latest information from the Oakland County Sheriff's office:

Deputies and the city of Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound South Boulevard near Fredmoore Drive.

A 1988 Dodge Daytona was traveling eastbound on South Boulevard when the vehicle drove left of center and through a ditch striking a utility pole. The front seat passenger was killed in the crash.

A rear seat passenger and the driver were transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital by EMS where they are listed in critical condition. All three occupants are believed to be co-workers at a local restaurant.

A Crash Investigator from the OCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample from the driver. The blood sample will be forwarded to the Michigan State Police for a toxicology report. The driver was taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.

VICTIM INFORMATION (Deceased): 21 year old male, resident of the City of Troy.

VICTIM INFORMATION (Rear Seat Passenger): 55 year old male, resident of the City of Rochester Hills.

ARRESTEE INFORMATION (Driver): 21 year old male, resident of the City of Troy.



