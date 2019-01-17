22-year-old man injured after shots fired from SUV in Oakland County, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 22-year-old Pontiac man was injured when someone pulled up in an SUV and fired shots at him, according to police.

The man was walking around 3 a.m. in the area of Baldwin Avenue and Montcalm Street, police said.

He told deputies a burgundy SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots. He was struck in the hip, police said.

The man was taken to McLaren Hospital, officials said.

Police don't have any potential suspects.

