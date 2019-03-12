22-year-old man shot by police at Roseville Home Depot after allegedly waving firearm around

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 22-year-old man is being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds after being apprehended by police.

Police were called to the Baymont Motel in Roseville on reports of an altercation on the second floor and that one of the men involved had a gun, according to police.

Police were unable to locate a suspect at the motel. While officers checked the area, a report came in about a person inside the Home Depot at 13 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue waving a gun around.

Witnesses identified the suspect to police and as a Roseville officer tried to make contact, the suspect allegedly raised a handgun. Two officers fired at the suspect, according to police.

The man tried to flee the scene on foot and an officer tackled him. Officers called for medical assistance and gave the suspect first aid, according to a news release.

The suspect is in custody at a hospital.

