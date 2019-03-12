Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shootout with Roseville officer outside Home Depot

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he opened fire on a Roseville officer at Home Depot.

Victor Oliver is being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds after being shot by an officer and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police were called to the Baymont Motel in Roseville on reports of an altercation on the second floor. Witnesses said one of the men, Oliver, had a gun, according to police.

Officers were unable to find Oliver, but while they checked the area, a report came in about a person waving a gun inside the Home Depot at 13 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue.

A Roseville officer saw Oliver in the parking lot and ordered him to drop his weapon, officials said. Oliver allegedly pointed his gun at the officer and opened fire, according to police.

The officer fired back, police said. Multiple rounds were exchanged, and Oliver was struck in the leg and the upper right arm, authorities said.

"This defendant walked into a crowded store with evil intentions," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "If not for the prompt, diligent actions of the Roseville police, today our community could be mourning the tragedy of a mass shooting. In my 25-plus years as a prosecuting attorney, I rarely have seen such bravery and self-control exhibited by a group of police officers. The Roseville police acted in exemplary fashion and should be commended."

Oliver ran away after dropping his handgun in the parking lot, but an officer tackled him, police said.

Officials administered a tourniquet and put Oliver in an ambulance for emergency treatment, according to police.

Oliver is under police supervision at the hospital. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in the hospital.

