23-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-75 in Troy

TROY, Mich. - A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash on his way home from work early Wednesday morning in Troy.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning on northbound I-75 near Rochester Road in Troy.

Joseph Adam Zelinski, 23, lost control of his vehicle while approaching the Rochester Road exit, striking a light pole.

Troy firefighters extracted him from the vehicle and transported him to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Zelinski was on his way home from work. The road was icy, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.