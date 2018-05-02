24-year-old Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting woman after massage in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 24-year-old Waterford Township man was arrested last week in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Pontiac.

The woman said she contacted a Lyft driver, Raheel Bin Hanif, around 5 p.m. on April 24 for a ride. When the woman got in the car, Hanif told her he was the owner of a health spa and would give her $400 if she let him give her a massage and filled out a survey evaluating the massage afterward, police said.

Hanif encouraged the woman to drink from an already open container of "Four Loko," officials said.

When they arrived at the spa, the woman said she felt like she was buzzed. Hanif performed the massage and offered the woman $1,000 to have sex, investigators said.

The woman refused, but Hanif sexually assaulted her before driving her back home, police said.

The woman filed a complaint April 25 at the Orion Township Substation, and Hanif was arrested later that day. He was interviewed by Oakland County deputies, who discovered he had been listed as a possible suspect in another sexual assault case from December 2017.

"The detectives assigned to this case worked quickly and methodically in order to give this victim the justice she deserves,” Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. “We will never tolerate behavior from those who commit sexual violence. I commend this victim for coming forward, as she may have brought closure for other victims as well. This is a reminder to review some of the newest safety features included in apps such as Uber and Lyft, which allow you to send your location to friends and family and call for emergency help quickly. Always use vigilance and if something sounds a bit strange, listen to your intuition."

Hanif was arraigned April 28 on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a 15-year felony. He is being held on $750,000 bail and will have to wear a GPS tether upon his release.

He is scheduled to return to court Monday.

Anyone who might have information on additional incidents involving Hanif is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911.

