Police said the victim was crossing the street when a 2008 Dodge Caravan struck him.

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man was killed in a pedestrian crash at 1:37 a.m. Saturday on East Seven Mile and Rowe streets in Detroit, police said.

Police said the victim was crossing the street when a 2008 Dodge Caravan struck him. The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old man, remained at the scene.

Police said at this time, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.