24-year-old woman killed in Detroit hit-and-run; driver abandoned vehicle, fled on foot

DETROIT - Police are looking for the driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan that fled from a fatal collision Saturday morning.

According to authorities, just after 3:30 a.m., the Dodge struck a parked Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of Outer Drive and Chalmers Street. A 25-year-old woman inside the Buick at the time of the collision.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the driver's identity is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.

