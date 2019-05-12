24-year-old woman killed outside Detroit home Sunday morning

DETROIT - A family in Detroit experienced a Mother's Day tragedy on the city's east side when a 24-year-old woman was ambushed after she got out of her car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman fatally shot in the head at Detroit home overnight

According to authorities, it happened early Sunday morning at a home near the intersection of Van Dyke and Mack avenues.

Police say a woman pulled her car up to a home and after she got out, another car drove up and opened fire. Neighbors are shocked at the deadly violence that occurred.

"We were terrified," said Marnisha Lewis. "[Police officers] asked us if we had anything on our camera, but we didn't have anything."

All police have to go on currently is a description of the vehicle, a black Chrysler 300. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. She has yet to have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.

