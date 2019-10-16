24-year-old woman robbed, beaten outside Detroit apartment

DETROIT - A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in midtown at about 2 a.m. Sunday, near her apartment on Prentis Street and Second Avenue.

She was coming home from a Halloween party and was opening the back door when two men ambushed her to steal her purse. She was grabbed from behind by one man who attempted to take her purse. When she fought back, another man came and threw her to the ground where she was punched and kicked before they took her purse.

Wednesday was the first time she had been back to her apartment since the incident.

Others have come forward with their stories and have told her that women are frequently preyed on in the area around Wayne State University.

She said she's hoping police take her case seriously and that the men are caught to protect others in the area.

One of the assailants was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds. She said he looked "very young."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5300.

