25-year-old Westland woman killed in single-car crash on I-96 in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 25-year-old Westland woman was killed in a single-car rollover crash Tuesday evening on I-96 in Livonia.

Livonia police responded to the crash at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on eastbound I-96 just west of Newburgh Road.

Previous: Eastbound I-96 at Newburgh Road in Livonia reopens after crash

The driver, the only occupant of the car, was killed in the crash after losing control of the vehicle while attempting to exit I-96 at Newburgh Road.

The victim has been identified as Klivja Caci.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have played a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.