DETROIT - A shooting on the 16800 block of Cruse Street at around 1 a.m. Friday left a 26-year-old man dead, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was found unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital by medics where he died, according to officials.

This is in the area of Schaefer Highway and West McNichols Road

Police are searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.