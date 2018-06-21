26-year-old man fatally shot inside gas station on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Local 4 has obtained new surveillance video of a deadly shooting overnight at a gas station on the city's west side.

The incident happened at the Marathon gas station on the corner of West Chicago and Meyers Road.

Winston Hill, 26, was at the counter charging his cellphone around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday before moving toward the back of the store, according to the video.

Winston Hill (WDIV)

Two men wearing masks ran into the gas station and started firing shots. Hill was struck by gunfire, police said.

The shots were so loud residents reported hearing them from a block away.

"I heard some shots," a resident said. "Everybody gathered up and started looking and that's when all the police cars came."

After shooting Hill, the men started to run out. But they stopped, turned around and fired even more shots, according to police.

Hill died from his injuries.

The clerk at the gas station hid under the counter during the incident, police said.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, police said.

One of the gunmen was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, a white mask and ripped jeans.

The other man was wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, jeans and Timberland-style boots.

Detroit police said they don't have any information on the whereabouts of the gunmen. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

Police said two men were involved in a fatal shooting at a gas station on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

Video shows two men walking into the Marathon gas station and firing shots. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.