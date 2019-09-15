27-year-old man killed in Detroit motorcycle crash

The victim was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson when the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man Saturday night.

The victim was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson when the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday. The motorist involved was a 39-year-old woman driving a 2019 black Dodge Caravan. She was not injured.

Police said the motorcyclist traveling eastbound on East 8 Mile Road disregarded the red traffic signal and struck the minivan traveling northbound on Sherwood.

