28-year-old man killed at Detroit home after argument about money

DETROIT - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot after an argument at a home in the 19000 block of Asbury Park Sunday, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened aroud 12:38 a.m. Sunday after the victim went to the shooter's home.

The victim got into an argument about money with the shooter. Both of the men were armed. Police said during the argument the victim started to point his gun at the shooter who then shot him.

The shooter is 33-years-old, and his identity is known to police.

