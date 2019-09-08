28-year-old woman stabbed to death in Detroit alley

Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Michigan in Detroit, a witness observed a 28-year-old female coming out of an alley with stab wounds and called 911.

Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police say the victim was seen arguing with a white male before she was stabbed.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.



