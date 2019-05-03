2nd grade student brings weapon to Dearborn Heights elementary school

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A second grade student brought a weapon to a Dearborn Heights elementary school Thursday.

According to a letter sent to parents, the weapon was confiscated at Highview Elementary School after a staff member noticed the child’s suspicious behavior.

It was not specified what kind of weapon the student had. No one was injured.

Read the full letter from Principal Alice Reinke below:

"This letter is to inform you of an incident that occurred in our building today. I want to make sure you have accurate information to dispel any rumors you may hear about the incident.

"Today a second grade student brought a weapon to school. We learned of it quickly thanks to a staff member who noticed the child’s suspicious behavior. In accordance with our district’s procedures, the following precautions were taken:

The student was removed from class and the item was confiscated. No one was injured.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department responded immediately and confiscated the item.

I spoke with the students in the affected classroom about the importance of letting adults know any time they suspect a problem.

"The health and safety of our students, staff, and parents is my top priority. We are thankful to have the resources of the Dearborn Heights Police Department any time we need them.

"Please let me know if you need further clarification. Please encourage your children to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult at school, or to you. Thank you for your support in keeping our school safe."

