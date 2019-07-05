3 arrested in deadly beating of 24-year-old man found on Mound Road in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Warren police have arrested three people in connection with the deadly beating of a 24-year-old man who was found lying on Mound Road in the middle of the night, officials said.

The man was found around 2:10 a.m. Thursday lying in the second lane of southbound Mound Road near Chicago Road, according to authorities.

He was pronounced dead at Ascension Hospital in Warren, officials said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will determine charges, which could range from second-degree murder to manslaughter, according to authorities.

All three people are expected to be arraigned Friday.

